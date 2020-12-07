Newspaper Goes With Triton Digital

Triton Digital and Estadão, the third largest newspaper in Brazil, will partner for podcast technology. The technology will be used to power the management, monetization, and measurement of the newspaper’s podcast content.

“Of all the potential partners that we evaluated, Triton’s podcast technology and knowledgeable team were simply unmatched,” said Emanuel Ponciano Bomfim, Editor, Audio Center at Estadão. “Where podcasting is a relatively new channel for us, it was critical that we choose a technology partner that could provide powerful, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions.”

Additionally, Estadão will use Omny Studio to distribute and promote their content to audiences across mobile phones, smart speakers and social networks.