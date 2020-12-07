John Garziglia Retiring

After nearly 40 years of counseling radio, Womble Bond Dickinson attorney, and regular Radio Ink contributor, John Garziglia is retiring at the end of 2020. Garziglia said it has been an honor to represent clients in an industry he’s passionate about. “I sincerely hope that I have left the broadcasting world in a better place than I found it.”

Womble Bond Dickinson will continue to actively represent the interests of broadcast clients, with experienced telecom and media attorney Reid Avett recently joining the firm to help lead those efforts.

Garziglia began representing broadcast clients in private practice in 1984, and has built a reputation as a leader in the field. His focus in recent years has been AM radio revitalization, representing clients ranging from large broadcasting corporations to state broadcasters’ associations to small, local radio stations. As part of this practice, Garziglia led the broadcasting industry’s efforts at the FCC to enable numerous AM stations to acquire and be awarded FM translators.

Avett, a highly regarded communications and corporate attorney, has more than 15 years of experience in advising broadcasters in a wide range of communications law-related and corporate issues, including FCC regulatory requirements, complex transactions and business agreements.

“John was a key architect of building a thriving broadcast practice, and we all are grateful for his work and leadership,” Avett said. “We are working on making a seamless transition for our clients, and I look forward to working with each one of them to advance their goals.”

“We want to thank John for his outstanding work and relentless advocacy for the radio industry, and congratulate him on a well-earned retirement. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Reid to our team and we look forward to working with him to help our broadcast industry clients achieve their business goals,” said Marty Stern, leader of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Communications, Technology & Media Team.