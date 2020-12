Radio One Regional VP Deon Levingston says the sudden passing of Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones on Hot 96.3 in Indianapolis, “has deeply shocked and saddened us.” Jones has been a household name in the Indianapolis DJ community for over three decades.

He was one of the original air personalities and DJ’s for Radio Now and has mixed on Hot 96.3 for over 20 years. No additional details were released on Miner’s death.