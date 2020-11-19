Revenue Trends/Expectations At Forecast LIVE

The brightest and the best minds will examine, dissect, and project revenue for the coming year at Radio Ink Forecast Live 2021. Forecast LIVE goes beyond numbers and inside sources and includes insights and analyses from outside experts to deliver a broader, more objective big picture view.

Susan Larkin, COO for Entercom will moderate the Forecast LIVE discussion-Economic Forecasting: Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2021. Check out the Forecast LIVE Agenda to see who will be joining Larkin to provide the insight and analysis needed to navigate “The New Normal” in 2021.

If you’ve always wanted to attend Forecast LIVE but were unable due to the travel or expense, this is your opportunity. Forecast LIVE, December 8-9, is the virtual version of Radio Ink’s annual Forecast conference, considered to be the radio industry’s premier financial summit.

