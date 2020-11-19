Digital Listening Continues To Grow FSR  

Premiere’s FOX Sports Radio reported record audience gains across multiple digital platforms for October 2020. FSR experienced its best streaming month of all time in October, with total listening hours increasing +28% year-to-year.

The FOX Sports Radio Podcast Network’s audience grew +123% year-to-year in October, marking FSR’s second-best month ever in terms of podcast listens.

FOXSportsRadio.com also experienced its second-best month in history with October page views growing +46% year-to-year, and the network’s YouTube channel saw its views increase by +41% year-to-year in October.