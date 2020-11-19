Amazon Music Launches Podcasts In Mexico, Brazil.

Podcasts by creators such as Martha Debayle and TED en Español are now available to customers for the first time at no additional cost and across all tiers of service. The first Amazon Original, hosted by producer, songwriter and journalist Nelson Motta in Brazil launched Wednesday.

Additional original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Music in Spanish and Portuguese will be launching in the coming months

“Amazon Music provides a premiere destination for customers to connect with the music and entertainment content they love and crave,” said Federico Pedersen, Head of Amazon Music for Latin America. “This launch supplements our rapidly expanding music content offerings in Mexico and Brazil and brings customers podcasts from creators they know and love right to their fingertips via mobile or web.”

“Podcasts are part of our customers’ daily listening experience at home, in the car and on the go,” said Erwin Tessmann, Head of Partnerships for Amazon Music for Latin America. “Offering podcasts to Amazon Music users is an important addition to the experience we offer. Now, in addition to having the best of music, our listeners also have access to thousands of hours of high-quality content, available at all times.”