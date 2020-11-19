Another Podcast Deal For iHeart

iHeartMedia and celebrity podcast network Cloud10 Media have signed a new 2-year production and distribution deal. All existing and upcoming Cloud10 Media podcasts will now be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and promoted across all iHeart platforms.

“Partnering with iHeartMedia provides an invaluable opportunity for us to extend the reach of our content,” says Sarna. “We’re looking forward to bringing the best that Cloud10 has to offer to iHeartMedia’s quarter of a billion monthly listeners while also collaborating with iHeart’s team to develop unique and compelling new audio experiences for listeners.”

Will Pearson, the COO of the iHeartPodcast Network, says, “Sim and his team lead the way in developing the most engaging celebrity-driven podcast content in the industry. We are excited to team up with Cloud10 Media to create innovative new audio experiences for our listeners and bring them even more of the shows they crave.”