Final Debate Gets Special Coverage

ABC News is providing special primetime coverage of the final 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 22. ABC News Radio will offer three hours of live, anchored coverage the night of the debate, including a one-hour pre-show, followed by the debate and live post-debate analysis.

Correspondent Aaron Katersky will anchor coverage with reporting and analysis by Correspondent Karen Travers, Political Analyst Steve Roberts, Political Director Rick Klein, Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks, and others from ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s powerhouse political teams.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Correspondent Marci Gonzalez reporting from the site of the debate and analysis from Klein.