Entercom And Urban League Partnership

Entercom and the National Urban League are partnering to advance racial justice and equity initiatives. The partnership will promote Urban League programs in education, job training, entrepreneurship and more.

“We’re committed to helping foster a more just, equitable and inclusive nation,” said David Field, Chairman/President/CEO Entercom. “This partnership will connect us with diverse voices to further inform the ways we leverage our robust portfolio of digital and broadcast assets to serve our communities.”

“The community-based work we deliver alongside our network of 90 affiliates requires us to be a trusted voice that reaches into communities and supports our neighbors,” said Marc H. Morial, President/CEO National Urban League. “Entercom’s partnership allows us to amplify our message while also helping bring bold conversations to the fore as we work to empower our communities and change lives.”