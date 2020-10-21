Country Festival Is Virtual

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One will stream and be presented as an on-air radio special on October 23. The 7th Annual event was originally set for May 2 in Austin, TX.

Fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, but the show will be available to listeners across iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive. The event was recorded live in Nashville.

Featured artists include: Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green; with Special Performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett and Guest Appearance by Bobby Bones.