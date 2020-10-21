Alternative Rock Showcased In Chicago

Chicago’s Alternative Rock station 101 WKQX-FM has launched a companion podcast and Sunday music feature, both called The History of Alternative. The new podcast and weekend feature follows on the heels of a five-week Alt Rock anthology event on the station.

Each episode of The History of Alternative will focus on a specific topic, special guest or concept. The first four episodes have dropped and include a special Halloween program where the hosts debate the spookiest alternative artists, albums and songs.

On-air, the new weekly feature, can be heard on Sundays from 8 AM to 12 Noon . It will take the long-form concept into a weekly four-hour playlist.