New Country Podcast On Spotify

Country Shine with Graham Bunn, is set to premiere exclusively on Spotify later this month. The program is the first in a development deal between Spotify and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC.

Country music radio and TV host veteran, Graham Bunn will co-host with sports reporter, Camryn Irwin. Listeners will be invited into conversations between the hosts about the latest stories coming out of Nashville and industry news.

“As an early investor in Spotify many years ago, we’ve collaborated closely with the entire team and have watched as they continue to trailblaze the industry. We look forward to creating some incredible shows and couldn’t have picked a better series to kick things off,” said Scooter Braun, Ithaca Holdings Chairman and Executive Producer of the podcast.

Country Shine with Graham Bunn premiers October 27.