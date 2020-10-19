A Programming Promotion for Laura G

Laura G has been promoted to PD for Country radio station WSJR/NASH FM 93.7 in Wilkes Barre/Scranton. Laura G currently hosts middays on Cumulus Wilkes Barre/Scranton’s Top 40 radio station, WBHT (97.1/95.7 BHT), and will continue in that capacity for WSJR’s sister station.

Laura G joined Cumulus Wilkes Barre/Scranton in 2018 as Assistant Program Director and On-Air Host, Middays, for WBHT. Prior to that, she was Board Operator and Promotions Remote Tech for Cumulus Atlanta’s five-station cluster. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Georgia State University.