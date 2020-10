The Radio Advertising Bureau recently held its Fall Board of Directors meeting virtually and unanimously approved a new slate of officers and existing directors. Neuhoff Media COO Mike Hulvey was elected Chair and CMG’s Bill Hendrich was voted in as Vice Chair.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw was voted in as Finance Chair and Univision VP Sabina Widman was elected Secretary.

Entercom COO Susan Larkin is the Immediate Past Chair.