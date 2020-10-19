Karolyi Joins Townsquare in New York

Townsquare’s Albany, NY classic rocker WQBK-FM has hired veteran Classic Rock programmer Mike Karolyi as Brand Manager. Karolyi joins WQBK after a 25 year run at the legendary WCCC in Hartford and a stint running iRockRadio.com.

“I am honored to join WQBK as Brand Manager. From my first conversations with Kurt Johnson (Townsquare SVP/Programming), Kevin Rich (Market President) and Matty Jeff (Director of Content) I have felt like a part of the Townsquare Media family. Now it’s time to Rock Albany and the Capital Region,” said Karolyi.

“We are so excited to have Mike joining our local team here in Albany. His Classic Rock expertise and acumen are going to take Q105.7 to the next level,” said Matty Jeff.

Kevin Rich added: “I am thrilled to have Mike join our team here in Albany! He is extremely talented and will make the Q105.7 brand even stronger.”