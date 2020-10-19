Laven Takes on New Rule With iHeart

Michele Laven, President of Strategic Partnerships group with iHeart, is taking on a new role as Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. Laven joined the company 15 years ago.

In addition to her Chief Human Resources Officer role, as the company’s first Chief Diversity Officer, Laven will be responsible for designing and executing iHeart’s diversity initiatives.

As part of the transition, Lorna Hagen, Chief People Officer Lorna Hagen will be leaving the company. Laven will work through a transition period with regard to her current role as head of Strategic Partnerships.