SBS Looking To Refinance

By
Radio Ink
-
0

In a Thursday press release, Spanish Broadcasting System announced that as part of regularly evaluating market conditions, the company is looking at refinancing options to help the company deleverage.

As a result SBS plans to “engage with certain existing and prospective lenders with respect to one or more potential refinancing transaction alternatives.”

The company also said that even though it is actively pursuing opportunities to improve its capital structure, some or all of such alternatives may not be available to the company.

