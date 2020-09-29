Radio Programming in a Pandemic World & a Socially Charged Environment is the topic for one of our panels at Hispanic Radio Live which kicks off this Thursday. This programming panel is a highlight from week 2, and will be held 11:30 – 12:30, Thursday October 8.

How are uncertain times and a pandemic impacting Hispanic radio programming?” What are the right programming choices during these uncertain times? How are these times impacting the ratings and formats for Hispanic radio? How should your personalities be dealing with these sensitive topics both on the air and on social media? Beyond these times, what other format trends do we see coming? Some of the top minds in Hispanic radio programming weigh in on these topics discussing the challenges and opportunities facing Hispanic formats today.

The panel moderator is Bob Perry, International Radio Programming Consultant. And, Bob’s panelists will be: Harold Austin, Partner, Global Media Research & Consulting Partners, Haz Montana, VP/Content, Univision/Los Angeles, Jesus Salas, EVP/Programming and Multi-Platform Coordinator, Spanish Broadcasting System and Manuel Fernandez Téllez, Director of Programming & Production, Grupo ACIR Mexico.

