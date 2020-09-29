KMFA Moves Into New Facility

After 43 years of broadcasting from a much smaller studio KMFA-FM, the oldest independent all-classical station in Texas, has officially relocated to its new, state-of-the-art building in East Austin. The 18,000-square-foot facility triples the size of the former KMFA studios.

KMFA’s new home is the culmination of years of planning, and the building is distinctly local—supported entirely through the “Dear Music” Campaign—comprised of private funding from supporters within the Austin community. The station has seen its listenership increase by 18% over this time last year, growth that will translate to additional donations with a major on-air drive in October to fully fund the building.

“KMFA is ecstatic to have finally moved into our nearly completed new home,” Ann Wilson, KMFA’s president and general manager, said. “The future possibilities of what the new space can offer our listeners is endless. No other classical station in the nation has a facility like this one. Thanks to the donors who have already contributed more than 80% of our campaign goal, KMFA is now more than just a radio station—it is an experience.”

To date, a little over $9.1 million has been raised from 280 contributors. $1.8 million more is needed to cover the remaining costs.