Erazno y La Chokolata Signs Podcast With reVolver

reVolver Podcasts has added Erazno y La Chokolata to its roster of talent. The first podcast the host will release with reVolver is called “El Podcast Más Chido” (the coolest podcast). reVolver focuses on podcasts for the Hispanic community.

Oswaldo offers a varied cast of characters, all of them generated by his vocal talents.

“Oswaldo is a “luchador” a wrestler, not just because of his main character Erazno, a Lucha libre champion, but because he embodies millions of Hispanics that “wrestle” every day in America for a better life,” said Jack Hobbs, President, reVolver Podcasts. “Oswaldo is a very talented comedian and his show will delight our Latino listeners at reVolver”. We are proud to have Erazno y Chokolata, and his “equipo” join us during Hispanic Heritage month”.