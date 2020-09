James Lileks, is set to host the syndicated version of The Best of Ricochet starting September 19. Lileks is the long time co-host of the Ricochet Podcast.

Radio America is offering the program that it says is, “a fast paced digest of the Ricochet Audio Network’s bright and informative podcast streams.” It will be offered as a one hour weekly show.

Lileks has been a columnist since the mid-80s. He currently writes for the Star Tribune in the Twin Cities.