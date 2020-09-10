Commissioner Looks At Cyber Security

Broadband Conversation, hosted by FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, features a conversation with Congresswoman Suzan DelBene who represents Washington’s 1st Congressional District. Prior to her election, Congresswoman DelBene spent more than 20 years as a technology entrepreneur and business leader.

“Listeners will get to hear how she believes we can secure our networks and protect against online threats as we enter in the next generation of technology,” said Rosenworcel. “With the nation online for work, school, healthcare and more, our safety over these connections matter like never before. It was a treat to speak to the Congresswoman and get her take on the next generation of connectivity, network security, and so much more.”

The podcast can be found here.