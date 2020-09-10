Grant Leaves Nexstar For Townsquare

Carrie Grant has joined Townsquare Media as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for its Quincy-Hannibal local media cluster. She will lead the local media team and their “Local First” strategy in Quincy-Hannibal.

“Carrie has a very successful background in growing both digital and broadcast revenue, as well as building strong sales teams,” said Kelly Quinn, Regional VP. “Carrie plans to quickly add to our sales team as well as immediately engage with our local partners to bring them the most effective integrated advertising solutions in the region.”

Grant spent the last eight years at Nexstar Broadcasting group in Springfield, Missouri as the Director of Digital Media and National Sales Manager for KOLR10, KRBK, KOZL, and Ozarksfirst.com.

The cluster, on the border of Illinois and Missouri, includes Kick-FM 97.9 (KICK-FM), Y101 (KRRY-FM), Kick-AM (WLIQ-AM), and KHMO 1070-AM.