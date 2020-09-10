Bernie Joins 850 ESPN Cleveland

Bernie Kosar, legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback from 1985 to 1993, will be joining 850 ESPN Cleveland as a contributor for the 2020-2021 NFL football season. Kosar will also host a weekly podcast Bernie’s World on ESPN Cleveland’s The Land on Demand.

“I’ve been a Browns fan since I was a kid growing up in Northeast Ohio,” said Kosar. “I’m so proud to have played for the Browns. Now I’m thrilled to join the team at 850 ESPN Cleveland to talk about the health and wellness of ourselves and the 2020 Cleveland Browns.”

He will also be heard on The Really Big Show every Monday and The Next Level every Friday.