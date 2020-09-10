Brewing Up A Promotion

The Rise Guys on 93.3 Planet Rocks (WTPT-FM), Greenville, SC have added two more beers to their promotional collection. The first beer, Rise Guys P1 Pilsner was tapped in July 2018.

Morning show hosts Mattman and Nine, as well as their co-hosts Fat Boy and Paige have given their names and likenesses to the brews. The station in partnership with Thomas Creek Brewery have added Mattman’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Rooster Red Ale and Fat Boy’s Prowlin’ Growlin’ Golden Ale.

“With question marks surrounding college football season, we decided to create our own rivalry in the form of two new, easy-to-drink ales,” said Steve Sinicropi, SVP/MM, Entercom Greenville-Spartanburg. “Matching their namesake’s unique style and taste, these beers will go head-to-head, and we look forward to our audience responsibly enjoying these new varieties on game day.”

“Thomas Creek Brewery is extremely proud of these two beers and our partnership with ‘The Rise Guys,’” said Will Lawrence, Sales Director, Thomas Creek Brewery. “We will be keeping track of sales to see which beer wins the Palmetto Beer Bowl.”