WBGL Run For Hope

WBGL-FM in Champaign, IL is helping families affected by COVID-19. The first ever virtual 5k called Run for Hope, benefited Convoy of Hope and its Beyond 10 Million Meals program.

WBGL asked participants to post pictures and videos on social media of the virtual run so everyone could feel connected, even though they were physically separated. More than 600 people signed up and donations are still coming in. So far more than $6,200 has been raised.

“Johnathon and Lindsey, from WBGL’s Morning Show created a special podcast for the event, and participants were invited to listen as they walked and ran,” said Sarah Yeackley, Community Engagement Manager. “We felt this was a big win for our listeners and look forward to incorporating more digital aspects in future events.”