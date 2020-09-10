Local The Focus Of New NAB Ads

We Are Broadcasters ads spotlight the importance of local broadcasting. The spots highlight the role local broadcasters have played in providing fact-based reporting and lifeline coverage of significant events nationwide over the past six months.

“America’s broadcasters are indispensable in keeping our local communities informed, safe and engaged,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “When citizens need to know what is happening where they live, they trust local TV and radio stations to deliver reliable information to their homes, cars and phones. I encourage broadcasters to run these spots reminding our country’s leaders of the essential role that broadcasters serve in our democracy.”

Stations can download the spots here.