United Stations And SGN Hook Up

United Stations has entered into an agreement with Sports Garten Network for the national syndication of both long-form and short-form programming. Two programs are in the initial offering.

The initial programs to be distributed to radio stations and sold to advertisers by United Stations are; Wanna Bet?!, and SGN Best Bets. In addition to affiliates secured by United Stations, the shows will also be heard on Gow Media’s SportsMap Radio which is distributed and heard nationally.

“We are excited to be working with United Stations and Gow Media’s SportsMap,” said Gary Pollakusky SGN Founder/CEO . “The time is now for strong sports talk programming that incorporates respected wagering information.”

“We’ve been following the trends and searching for the right collaborators in the sports wagering space, and we’re excited about this launch with SGN and SportsMap. They both have credibility and they both have an understanding of radio making them perfect partners, said Stefan Jones, VP, United Stations.