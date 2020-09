Allen will discuss his career and journey at the 2020 Radio Show which will take place online October 5 – 9. Allen Media Group owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate TV stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services.

Allen joins previously announced speakers, including radio host, best-selling author and personal finance expert Dave Ramsey and renowned public speaker, author and business leader Rishad Tobaccowala.