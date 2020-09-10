Hubbard Picks TTWN For Seattle

Total Traffic and Weather Network has signed a new content partnership with Hubbard Radio in Seattle. TTWN’s 24/7 News division will provide NBC News Radio Network newscasts to AM 880 KIXI and 1150 AM KKNW, Alternative Talk.

“24/7 News has flexible business models and a variety of news content available to fit each station’s unique needs. We are proud to partner with TTWN to provide our Seattle stations with NBC News, a trusted, credible worldwide brand with years of experience,” said Scott Mahalick, Operations Manager of Hubbard Radio Seattle.