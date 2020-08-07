Shaffer Promoted At WGFX-FM Nashville

104.5 The Zone Morning Show Producer Jonathan Shaffer has been appointed Assistant Program Director. Shaffer has 14 years of experience in the Music City market.

“Jonathan has demonstrated that he is ready for this challenge. He’s earned this opportunity and I look forward to working with him as we move forward toward reaching our goals at 104.5 The Zone,” said Paul Mason, PD.

Shaffer was PD/OM for 650 AM WSM, and spent four years as PD, talent and producer for ESPN 106.7 The Fan at Cumulus Nashville.