Teresa Lukens will take over as the new co-host of the 920 News Now morning show on KXLY-AM in Spokane at the end of August. Lukens has been a fixture in broadcast journalism in Spokane for 20 years.

Lukens career includes work as a host for Classy 99.9 FM, a reporter for KXLY TV’s Good Morning Northwest, some time hosting a health program on Spokane Public TV, KSPS and anchor for the weekday morning news on KXLY.

Lukens takes over the co-host reins August 31.