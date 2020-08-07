Community Programming Initiative In Detroit

WWJ News Radio 950, is launching Breaking Down Barriers, August 10. The Entercom station says the initiative is to elevate diverse voices in the communities it serves.

Breaking Down The Barriers, will include two segments. ‘Voices of the Community’, will profile community leaders, activists and residents who are making a difference in their neighborhoods and throughout Detroit. ‘Black Business Minute’, will feature business owners discussing their companies, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are contributing to the success of Detroit.

“The diverse citizens of Detroit are an integral part of the fabric of this great city and we’re proud to use our platform to champion their stories,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Entercom Detroit. “There are countless cases of business owners and leaders helping residents get through this crisis, and we look forward to employing this series as another way to shine the spotlight on them.”