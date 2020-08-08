WAMU GM Out

JJ Yorehas resigned as General Manager of WAMU in Washington DC. A position he has held for 6 years. A task force is also being established to make work culture improvements at the station.

Yore’s resignation comes following very public criticism from WAMU employees including allegations of workplace toxicity that led to the departure of several staffers of color.

License holder American University is establishing a task force to investigate the station’s work culture and make recommendations for improvements. The university plans to hire an interim GM in a few weeks and hire a permanent replacement by February 2021.