ABC News Radio Ready For The Democrats

ABC News Radio will offer three hours of coverage each night of the DNC from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET. Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers will anchor with reporting from Alex Stone, Ryan Burrow, and Jim Ryan. The convention is Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27.

Political Analyst Steve Roberts will join for analysis. ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s political teams will provide reporting and analysis throughout the evenings. ABC News Radio will also offer multiple one-minute Status Reports each night. Coverage plans for the RNC will be similar, pending the party’s schedule of events.

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage each day. “Powerhouse Politics” podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will release special editions each day during the conventions. The episodes will feature interviews with key players and provide analysis.