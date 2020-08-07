NAB Leadership Training Program

Applications are being taken until August 19 for the 2021 Broadcast Leadership Training program. The program is designed to prepare senior-level broadcasters to advance into ownership or executive positions.

“As we transition to a hybrid online and in-person model, we look forward to expanding the reach of the Broadcast Leadership Training program,” said Diane Sutter, Program Founder and Dean; and Founder, President and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we cultivate the next class of diverse industry leaders and equip them with the knowledge and training to advance their careers.”

Broadcast professionals from all areas of the industry, including general managers, experienced sales managers and seasoned department heads, as well as regional and corporate executives, are encouraged to apply Here. Fellowship opportunities are available for women and people of color.

This is the 21st year for the executive MBA-style program that teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations to senior-level broadcast professionals, who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners.