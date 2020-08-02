Radio Taking Care of Kids

Victor Valley California radio stations Y102 102.3, La X 103.1, Kat Country 100.7 , HD96.3, 106.5 The Fox, and Talk960 gave away 500 sling bags Saturday filled with school supplies to Victor Valley students.

“Part of being good stewards of the community and serving the public interest is stepping up to help when you see a need. Back to school is happening whether school is in person, at home or on-line. Our community needs help as some families can’t afford school supplies,” – said Chris Fleming General Manager of El Dorado Victor Valley.

COVID19 social distancing was observed as vehicles drove through the event and school supplies were placed in the child’s bag as they drove through.