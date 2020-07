Known on the radio as the Midnight Cowboy, Bill Mack has died from complications of COVID-19. Mack was also a writer of country music and a performer.

Mack started hosting his overnight show at WBAP in the Dallas/Fort Worth market in 1969. The Country Roads Show, turned into the Midnight Cowboy Trucking Show. As the Country Crossroads Show, it was syndicated and aired on hundreds of stations nationwide.

His son, Billy Mack, made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter.