ALT Rock 99.3 turns mornings over to The Woody Show, August 3. The show has been in national syndication since 2017.

“Salute to the team at iHeartMedia in Harrisburg who foolishly believe in us so much that they’re willing to tarnish the rich history and good name of Harrisburg,” said Woody.

The show originates from ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles. It features Woody, along with co-hosts Ravey, Greg Gory, Menace and Sebas.