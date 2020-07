WLMI-FM has flipped from CHR to Greatest Hits. Cruisin’ 92.9 will play the greatest hits from the late 60’s through late 70’s.

Midwest Communications said, “the Cruisin’ 92.9 name is a nod to Lansing’s automotive history, and a favorite pastime of Lansing youth when these songs were brand new. This is the soundtrack to cruisin’ up and down Michigan Avenue, Cedar Street, and around the Capitol Loop.”

Midwest says the format will run with limited commercial interruption.