Helping Milwaukee Black Businesses

iHeartMedia Milwaukee has launched Brilliantly Black. The community resource initiative is designed to support local Black-owned businesses, restaurants and non-profits.

The five station cluster will encourage listeners to to their websites and enter keyword “brilliant” to get more information about Black-owned businesses, restaurants and community resources. Brilliantly Black is modeled after a similar program at iHeartMedia Chicago.

“I want to congratulate our team on this grassroots opportunity to support Black-owned businesses,” said Colleen Valkoun, President, iHeartMedia Milwaukee. “I am thrilled we can use our stations to impact and inform the public about this much-needed community resource.”

The iHeartMedia Milwaukee cluster includes V100.7, FM106.1, 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game and The BIG 920 .