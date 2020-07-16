Charlamagne Tha God Defends Nick Cannon

The Breakfast Club is one of the most influential radio shows in the country, and certainly within the African American community. Following the ViacomCBS firing of Nick Cannon for anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast, Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne The God is showing support for Cannon. Here’s what he had to say…

According to The Washington Examiner the Premiere syndicated host said Cannon’s firing proved Jews have the power. “That’s what you can do when you have the power. … Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

Charlamagne added that Cannon should have been careful to discuss his views about Jews with a Jewish scholar, who might have been able to correct any mistakes he made .

He also s supported Cannon’s criticism of white people, saying white people have a “history of mass racial violence in this country.”

He continued, “I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying thing about us that we deem racist. We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us!”

Cannon was fired from his TV job at ViacomCBS. He continues to host mornings on Meruelo’s Power 106 in Los Angeles.