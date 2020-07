Sandy Beach is ending his 23-year run on WBEN in Buffalo at the end of this month. Beach has been working in radio for 52 years. He broke into the business as a DJ for WWKB in Buffalo back in 1968 and, along the way has been a music director, PD, talk-show host and game producer for Buffalo Bills broadcasts.

Beach belongs to three hall of fames, including the New York State Broadcasters, Buffalo Broadcasters and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.