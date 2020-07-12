Austin Host Discusses COVID-19 Diagnosis

KOKE-FM Bob Cole was careful all the time and still doesn’t know how he tested positive for the virus ravaging the nation. Cole went on Fox 7 to from his home studio to discuss his situation and the importance of wearing a mask. Watch it HERE.
KOKE-FM Bob Cole was careful all the time and still doesn’t know how he tested positive for the virus ravaging the nation. Cole went on Fox 7 to from his home studio to discuss his situation and the importance of wearing a mask. Watch it HERE.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The Best Program Directors In Radio
How To Get Your Clients Back On The Air