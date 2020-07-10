Lawrence Lands In Jackson

Former Saga VP of Programming is hired by New South Radio to run the company’s six stations in Jackson Mississippi. Lawrence fills the position for the departing Gwen Rakestraw who’s retiring after two decades.

Lawrence said, “It was truly a fortuitous turn of events for all parties, and it just all came together extremely quickly while here on vacation in Mississippi. I’m extremely grateful to the Holladay’s for this amazing opportunity to help lead all the terrific people at these great stations. I’m just thrilled.”

New South Radio partner Clay Holladay says, “We are very excited that Bob will be joining our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge with him, and we feel he will move us to a higher level.” Lawrence makes the move from Michigan to Mississippi Monday July 27.”