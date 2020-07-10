Former Bronco’s Receiver Joins KKFN

Nate Jackson has been hired by Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM). Jackson will be a fill-in host, a contributor to all the stations programs and provide digital content at 1043TheFan.com.

“Nate is a fascinating person with incredible perspective on sports and life based on his experiences,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “While he’s obviously a talented writer, Nate also has a very entertaining and warm personality that we look forward to developing as one of our on-air talents.”

Jackson spent six seasons in the NFL from 2003-2008 as a wide receiver and tight end with the Denver Broncos.