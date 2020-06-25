Super Agreement With iHM Tampa Bay

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay will be the exclusive local radio partner of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. Super Bowl LV is set for February 2021.

As part of the broadcast agreement, iHeartMedia Tampa Bay will work with the Committee to support and promote Super Bowl LV initiatives and activations including events and fan experiences. Sports Radio 95.3 WDAE will broadcast live on-site within the Super Bowl Experience footprint during Super Bowl week.

“It is an honor to work with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee as their exclusive local radio partner for what is poised to be an amazing series of events and a phenomenal spotlight on Tampa Bay across the globe,” said Chris Soechtig, President, iHeartMedia Tampa Bay.

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay owns and operates WBTP, WDAE-AM, WFLA-AM, WFLZ, WFUS, WHNZ-AM, WMTX, WRUB, WXTB.