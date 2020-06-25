Internet Station Aids Drivers

TNCRadio.LIVE targets delivery, repair service and other full-time drivers in the Houston area. The station is part of a new Internet Radio and Mixed-media company focused on those who spend their day driving the streets of Houston.

“This team came together in a remarkable way. We have IT professionals, social media experts, and finance support all focused on the same goal. We are also excited that several radio personalities have joined the team,” said Tom Kelley, Managing Partner. “As a mixed-media information distribution company, we hope to disrupt the Houston Internet Radio market in a way that is positive for our listeners and our advertisers.”

TNCRadio.LIVE, provides on-going weather, traffic, and emergency information to Houston area drivers, along with driver-designed programming throughout the broadcast day. It is scheduled to launch July 1.