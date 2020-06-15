Warrant Issued In Baltimore Host Death

By
Radio Ink
-
1

Baltimore police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 56-year old Richard Green (pictured). They say he’s wanted in the killing of WEAA-FM host Tyra Womack who was killed last Wednesday in a shooting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here