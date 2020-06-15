Coleman Hits 50 Stations

One year after launch, Ramsey Network’s program “The Ken Coleman Show” is now heard on 50 stations, including stations in Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver and Cleveland. Coleman hosts a caller-driven, career talk show where he helps them discover what they were born to do and provides practical steps for how to get there.

“At a time when millions of people have lost their jobs, we’re proud to bring listeners quality content they can put into action,” said Brian Mayfield, executive vice president of Ramsey Media. “Ken skillfully meets listeners where they are, whether they’re a seasoned worker who’s been laid off, or furloughed, or the new graduate who’s entering a competitive and challenging job market.”